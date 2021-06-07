STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha economy faces reduced Central share, less GST aid challenges

BJD Rajya Sabha Member Amar Patnaik said Odisha’s share in the divisible pool is 23 per cent less obviously because of the lockdowns and shutdowns imposed.

Published: 07th June 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as Odisha has recorded an overall GST collection of Rs 3,195.75 crore in May posting a growth of nearly 50 per cent (pc) compared to same month last year, the economy does not seem to be as robust as is being claimed by the State government.

Despite the growth in GST collections of the State during the pandemic, the State economy faces two challenges - drastic reduction in transfer of Central shares and less GST compensation. 

Though the issue was raised by BJD Rajya Sabha Member and national spokesperson Amar Patnaik earlier in the day, none from the Finance department including Minister Niranjan Pujari was available for comment in this regard.

Patnaik said Odisha’s share in the divisible pool is 23 per cent less obviously because of the lockdowns and shutdowns imposed due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. 

Besides, the BJD MP claimed that the Centre’s GST collection has been Rs 40,000 crore less compared to last year and the compensation amount will also go down accordingly.

Even in 2019, GST compensation provided by Centre for 2020 has been 11 per cent less.

Sources maintained that the transfer of Central share to the State during the first four months has been Rs 5,500 crore, around Rs 2,000 crore less than anticipated.

In 2021-22, receipts from the State’s share in Central taxes (devolution) are estimated to be Rs 30,137 crore, an annual decrease of 1 per cent over 2019-20.

Besides, the State’s own tax and non-tax revenue, total own tax revenue of the State, is estimated to be Rs 37,500 crore during the fiscal.

However, the State’s share in the Central taxes is likely to come down to around Rs 20,000 crore during the year, less by Rs 11,000 crore because of the Covid restrictions imposed both by the State government and the Centre. 

As the blame game continues between the BJD and BJP over the State’s performance in achieving the NITI Aayog’s SDGs, the ruling party in Odisha has opened another front to target the Centre though not directly.

There has been more revenue collections by the State as the non-tax revenue has increased by 181 pc, Patnaik added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Amar Patnaik BJD Niranjan Pujari
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp