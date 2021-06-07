STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarpanchs to shut down Odisha's Binjharpur for seven days to prevent spread of Covid

​Sarpanchs of all 29 panchayats in the block have decided to impose a week-long shutdown in their respective areas by exercising the power of collector delegated to them by CM Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 07th June 2021 08:43 AM

The shutdown will be imposed in two phases.

The shutdown will be imposed in two phases.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Concerned over the spurt in Covid-19 cases, the sarpanchs of Binjharpur block have decided to take matters into their hands to stem the infection spread. 

A copy of the resolution has been sent to the Jajpur Collector through the block development officer of Binjharpur. The shutdown will be imposed in two phases. The first phase will come into force from June 8 till 10. The second shutdown will be enforced from June 14 to 17. 

Uttangara sarpanch Minati Sahoo said due to violation of social distancing norms in rural market areas, Covid cases are on the rise. During the upcoming Raja and Sabitri festivals, the village markets will be more crowded. In a bid to check any possible transmission of the infection, all the markets will remain closed during the three days from June 14 to 17, she informed.

Sarpanch of Mansada panchayat Rama Chandra Behera said, “We have taken this decision unanimously after holding discussions with residents, local bazaar committees and traders. The daily Covid case count continues to surge in Binjharpur causing worry among the residents. In view of the alarming situation, all the panchayat heads decided to impose shutdown.”

During the shutdown, all commercial establishments except medicine shops will remain closed. The guidelines of the shutdown were announced through public address systems across the block on Sunday. 

People were requested to stay indoors during the period. On the day, Binjharpur block reported 1,664 positive cases.

