STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

World Bank-aided watershed rejuvenation plan soon in Odisha

The government has decided to treat around 1.15 lakh hectare (ha) of land under 152 micro-watershed units in five pilot districts of Koraput, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Sambalpur.

Published: 07th June 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

World Bank Building

World Bank Building (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The State government has initiated steps for putting in place a result-based watershed programme called Rejuvenating Watershed for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD) to enhance farmers’ income in watershed and adjacent areas.

The project is to be implemented with assistance from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) of World Bank.

The government has decided to treat around 1.15 lakh hectare (ha) of land under 152 micro-watershed units in five pilot districts of Koraput, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Sambalpur in the first phase.

It has been planned to cover a total of 5.26 lakh ha of land spreading over 705 micro-watersheds under the proposed REWARD projects in seven districts.

The expected ecological outcomes of the project include prevention of soil run-off, regeneration of natural vegetation, rain water harvesting and recharging of the ground water table.

The programme was discussed at a high level meeting held in digital mode under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra on Friday. 

Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth said, “The programme would promote resource efficient growth in watershed areas, investment in human capital and developing networks of scientific and technical partners”. 

Senior Agriculture Specialist in the Agriculture Global Practice of the World Bank Preeti Kumar said, “Odisha is a forerunner in watershed management. The proposed programme would be helpful in making the watersheds climate resilient through land resource inventory, land use planning, and precision farming in the context of the agro-ecological conditions”. 

The approximate cost of the project was estimated at Rs 1,550 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rejuvenating Watershed for Agricultural Resilience International Bank for Reconstruction and Development World Bank
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp