World Bank-aided watershed rejuvenation plan soon in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government has initiated steps for putting in place a result-based watershed programme called Rejuvenating Watershed for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD) to enhance farmers’ income in watershed and adjacent areas.

The project is to be implemented with assistance from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) of World Bank.

The government has decided to treat around 1.15 lakh hectare (ha) of land under 152 micro-watershed units in five pilot districts of Koraput, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Sambalpur in the first phase.

It has been planned to cover a total of 5.26 lakh ha of land spreading over 705 micro-watersheds under the proposed REWARD projects in seven districts.

The expected ecological outcomes of the project include prevention of soil run-off, regeneration of natural vegetation, rain water harvesting and recharging of the ground water table.

The programme was discussed at a high level meeting held in digital mode under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra on Friday.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth said, “The programme would promote resource efficient growth in watershed areas, investment in human capital and developing networks of scientific and technical partners”.

Senior Agriculture Specialist in the Agriculture Global Practice of the World Bank Preeti Kumar said, “Odisha is a forerunner in watershed management. The proposed programme would be helpful in making the watersheds climate resilient through land resource inventory, land use planning, and precision farming in the context of the agro-ecological conditions”.

The approximate cost of the project was estimated at Rs 1,550 crore.