Odisha's transgenders in dire straits

Usually, transgenders collect money at Atharbanki and Kandarpur toll gates besides level crossings. 

Published: 08th June 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:50 AM

LGBTQ

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The ongoing lockdown and shutdown have dealt a blow to the  transgender community which is facing hardship to arrange two square meals a day ever since Covid outbreak started. Sources said there are over 110 transgenders in the district, including 40 in Paradip, who sustain themselves by begging at various toll gates, bus stands, railway stations and level crossings and markets.

Reportedly, only 20 per cent of the community is benefiting from government assistance through various schemes in the district while others depend on collecting money by begging at toll gates and opting for prostitution. Usually, transgenders collect money at Atharbanki and Kandarpur toll gates besides level crossings. 

Some of them, sources said, fend for themselves as sex workers at  Dochowki in Paradip. But all these heavy traffic areas are now deserted amid lockdown, leaving hardly any source of income for the marginalised community .Another Sanaya Behera who earns her livelihood as a sex worker said, “Many of us do not get to eat at all on some days. If Covid does not kill us, hunger certainly will,” she sighed. 

Contacted, district social security officer Pabitra Das informed, “The administration is paying monthly pension of Rs 500 to nine members of the transgender community and has included them under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. Besides, as many as 53 transgenders have been identified in the district to get a monthly pension ranging from `500 to `700 depending on their age, shortly,” he added.

