STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Central team inspects Yaas damage in two districts in Odisha

The Collector informed the team members that the district suffered loss of property worth Rs 70.1 crore in the cyclone.

Published: 09th June 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Central team interacting with cyclone-hit villagers in Mayurbhanj.

Members of the Central team interacting with cyclone-hit villagers in Mayurbhanj. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BARIPADA:  Two separate Central teams visited Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts to assess the damage caused by cyclone Yaas in affected areas on Tuesday. 

In Kendrapara, a three-member team headed by Director of the Department of Agriculture Bipul Kumar Srivastav visited the coastal villages under Rajnagar and Rajkanika blocks and inspected the extent of damage caused by Yaas.

The team held meetings with district Collector Amrit Ruturaj and other officials at the forest guesthouse in Dangamal within Bhitarkanika National Park. 

The Collector informed the team members that the district suffered loss of property worth Rs 70.1 crore in the cyclone.

Besides, crops over 277 hectare of land, 799 houses and 781 government buildings and 402 fish ponds were also damaged in the cyclone and subsequent floods. As many as 769 electricity poles were uprooted while roads measuring 293 km were damaged in the district.

The team inspected the damage to crops and houses and reviewed the progress of restoration work in cyclone-affected villages of Nalitapatia, Trilochanpur, Bharigada, Talachua and Rangani.

Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo said, “We requested the Central team to provide funds for building more cyclone shelters and saline embankments in the coastal pockets.”

Addressing mediapersons later on the day, the team members assured all cooperation and assistance for restoration and rebuilding measures in the affected areas.

Similarly in Mayurbhanj, a four-member team led by Joint Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs Sunil Kumar Barnwal conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by cyclone Yaas.

The team members held a review meeting with district officials at Baripada Circuit house and took stock of the relief and rehabilitation works in affected areas.

Later, the team accompanied by Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas visited Chuliaposi under Patpur panchayat in GB Nagar block and Dutikadeipur in Udala.

The team members also interacted with the cyclone-affected villagers. Cyclone Yaas had hit the State on May 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Yaas Yaas Cyclone Cyclone Yaas
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp