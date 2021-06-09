'Dare to Dream 2.0': Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology's ‘HIMAT’ bags third position

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla added another feather to its cap after a team from the Idea Innovation Cell bagged the 2nd Runners Up position for developing HIMAT, an AI based human detection model, in second season of the “Dare to Dream 2.0”, a pan-India innovation contest.

Organised by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the contest was launched last year in June on the fifth death anniversary of former president of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with an objective to achieve the purpose of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”. It was held virtually on March 23 this year and results were announced on Monday.

The team comprised five members, including Prasanjit Ghose, Suparna Biswal from the pre-final year, and Saharsh Panda, Punyaslok Swain and Jyotsana Kumari Gupta from the second year.

Their project “HIMAT- Human Identification Model Artificially Trained” was based under the problem statement, “Artificial Intelligence-based detection of a person based on physiological parameters”.

The contest aimed to create an ecological system to foster innovation and support development of new technology in the sector of Defence and Aerospace along with promoting start-ups and individual projects which have the potential for future adaptations in the sphere.

Students from all across the country, participated in the contest and demonstrated their innovative ideas on problem statements from domains such as eco-friendly explosive waste management system and AI-based detection.