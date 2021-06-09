STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Decision on college examinations soon

The final examinations of most of the UG and PG courses in universities and colleges across Odisha are pending.

Published: 09th June 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

College Students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo on Tuesday said a decision on conduct of under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) examinations in the State will be taken at the earliest. 

The Minister said a meeting with all vice-chancellors will be convened on June 12 to find a solution to the issue. Apart from discussion on the prevailing Covid situation, suggestions from universities on whether it will be feasible to conduct the examinations will be taken in the meeting.

The department will also convene a meeting with colleges to seek suggestions on the matter.  “We are waiting for the meeting and its outcome to proceed further on the issue,” said Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya.

Sources in Utkal University said even as the end-semester examinations of UG and PG courses are pending, the mid-semester examinations - expected to help in assessment in case the tests are scrapped - have already been conducted.  

The final examinations of most of the UG and PG courses in universities and colleges across the State are pending.

Besides, examinations of first year students have not been conducted due to delay in commencement of the new academic session (2020-21). Students in many districts have been demanding cancellation of the examinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Colleges Odisha Universities Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp