Odisha: Decision on college examinations soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo on Tuesday said a decision on conduct of under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) examinations in the State will be taken at the earliest.

The Minister said a meeting with all vice-chancellors will be convened on June 12 to find a solution to the issue. Apart from discussion on the prevailing Covid situation, suggestions from universities on whether it will be feasible to conduct the examinations will be taken in the meeting.

The department will also convene a meeting with colleges to seek suggestions on the matter. “We are waiting for the meeting and its outcome to proceed further on the issue,” said Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya.

Sources in Utkal University said even as the end-semester examinations of UG and PG courses are pending, the mid-semester examinations - expected to help in assessment in case the tests are scrapped - have already been conducted.

The final examinations of most of the UG and PG courses in universities and colleges across the State are pending.

Besides, examinations of first year students have not been conducted due to delay in commencement of the new academic session (2020-21). Students in many districts have been demanding cancellation of the examinations.