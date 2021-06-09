STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government to set up narcotics unit to check drug trade in state

STF officials said brown sugar is mostly procured from Murshidabad, Malda and other areas in West Bengal and transported to Odisha through Balasore.

Published: 09th June 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has approved a proposal for setting up one narcotics unit under the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch to check drug trafficking in the State. 

The government has also sanctioned creation of 27 new posts including an SP and 3 DSPs to augment the crime-fighting potential of the STF. With this, the STF will have two units, organised crime and narcotics, and each unit will be headed by one SP.

Informing this on Tuesday, DGP Abhay said, "Odisha Police has been initiating stringent action against drug trafficking. STF has played a vital role in checking this menace. To tackle drug trafficking more effectively, the government has accepted our proposal to create a dedicated narcotics unit."

Odisha Police has already seized 9.507 kg brown sugar between January and April this year. In 2017, 411 gram brown sugar was seized, 1.45 kg in 2018, 2.647 kg in 2019 and 35.616 kg in 2020.

Of all the agencies, STF alone has seized more than 32 kg brown sugar/heroin, over 66 quintal ganja and arrested around 100 drug peddlers from various parts of the State in the last one year.

Similarly, the police had seized 304 quintal ganja in 2017, 523.89 quintal in 2018, 618 quintal in 2019 and 1,549.8 quintal last year.

STF officials said brown sugar is mostly procured from Murshidabad, Malda and other areas in West Bengal and transported to Odisha through Balasore.

“We are already in touch with the Narcotics Control Bureau and West Bengal police. Once the pandemic subsides, STF and other agencies will jointly work to get to the roots of the drug trade in West Bengal,” said a senior police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Government Odisha Odisha Crime Odisha Narcotics Odisha Drugs Odisha Drug Trafficking
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp