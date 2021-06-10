Biju Expressway gets Cabinet boost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for construction and widening of Biju Expressway at an estimated cost of Rs 448.02 crore for enhanced connectivity in Western Odisha districts.

The Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cleared the proposal for construction of 174.5 km of the Expressway by engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode as a four lane carriage way. This will include construction of eight major and 17 minor bridges.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said the Expressway, passing through Kalahandi and Nuapada districts will boost trade and industrial activity as the State government is also working on developing the Biju Express Economic Corridor through the Industries department.

While the total length of Biju Expressway (Ghatipada-Sinapali) in Nuapada district will be 104.65 km including 6 minor bridges and 6 major bridges, a stretch of 69.85 km will pass through Kalahandi district (Sinapali-Dharmagarh-Ampani) which includes 11 minor bridges and two major bridges, he added.

The Chief Secretary said that this will not only enhance connectivity in Western Odisha but also provide impetus to the industrial growth and overall economic development in the region.

The Biju Expressway was launched in 2014 by the Chief Minister as the election manifesto of the ruling BJD. It aimed at providing four-lane connectivity in western Odisha and KBK districts of the State. The cost of the project was pegged at `3,630 crore for connecting Rourkela to Jagdalpur for a length of 650.64 km.

The Cabinet also approved the bid of Nalanda SSG JV, Patna, for construction of box drain between Patapola to Matrubhavan in Cuttack at the cost of Rs 450.44 crore for quick disposal of excess storm water during monsoon to avoid flooding and ease traffic congestion.

The box drain project tender was split into two parts, from Bajrakabati to Patapola and Bajrakabati to Matrubhavan and the process was conducted as per the guidelines of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Besides, the Cabinet approved amendment to the Odisha Town Planning and Improvement Trust Act, 1956 as urban planning and development norms have undergone drastic changes during the last 65 years and there is need to make the rules more progressive and contemporary. The transfer of Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (IDCOL) from Industries to Steel and Mines department was also approved.

ROAD PLAN