STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Biju Expressway gets Cabinet boost

The Biju Expressway was launched in 2014 by the Chief Minister as the election manifesto of the ruling BJD.

Published: 10th June 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for construction and widening of Biju Expressway at an estimated cost of Rs 448.02 crore for enhanced connectivity in Western Odisha districts.

The Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cleared the proposal for construction of 174.5 km of the Expressway by engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode as a four lane carriage way. This will include construction of eight major and 17 minor bridges.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said the Expressway, passing through Kalahandi and Nuapada districts will boost trade and industrial activity as the State government is also working on developing the Biju Express Economic Corridor through the Industries department.

While the total length of Biju Expressway (Ghatipada-Sinapali) in Nuapada district will be 104.65 km including 6 minor bridges and 6 major bridges, a stretch of 69.85 km will pass through Kalahandi district (Sinapali-Dharmagarh-Ampani) which includes 11 minor bridges and two major bridges, he added.

The Chief Secretary said that this will not only enhance connectivity in Western Odisha but also provide impetus to the industrial growth and overall economic development in the region.

The Biju Expressway was launched in 2014 by the Chief Minister as the election manifesto of the ruling BJD. It aimed at providing four-lane connectivity in western Odisha and KBK districts of the State. The cost of the project was pegged at `3,630 crore for connecting Rourkela to Jagdalpur for a length of 650.64 km.

The Cabinet also approved the bid of Nalanda SSG JV, Patna, for construction of box drain between Patapola to Matrubhavan in Cuttack at the cost of Rs 450.44 crore for quick disposal of excess storm water during monsoon to avoid flooding and ease traffic congestion.

The box drain project tender was split into two parts, from Bajrakabati to Patapola and Bajrakabati to Matrubhavan and the process was conducted as per the guidelines of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). 

Besides, the Cabinet approved amendment to the Odisha Town Planning and Improvement Trust Act, 1956 as urban planning and development norms have undergone drastic changes during the last 65 years and there is need to make the rules more progressive and contemporary. The transfer of Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (IDCOL) from Industries to Steel and Mines department was also approved. 

ROAD PLAN

  • The 4-lane Expressway will be 174.5 km in length

  • Total length of Ghatipada-Sinapali stretch in Nuapada district will be 104.65 km

  • 69.85 km will pass through Kalahandi district (Sinapali-Dharmagarh-Ampani) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Expressway
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp