STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cabinet restructures Odisha Administrative Service cadre, creates 220 new posts

As per the restructuring proposal, the cadre strength has been increased by 220 from the existing 1,903 to 2,133.

Published: 10th June 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Cabinet on Wednesday restructured the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) cadre by increasing the mid and senior-level posts in view of the diverse and key role played by the officials during any exigencies including pandemic and disaster management. 

Though their achievements do not come to the forefront, OAS officers played a crucial role in the Covid-19 pandemic management during the last two years.

As per the restructuring proposal, the cadre strength has been increased by 220 from the existing 1,903 to 2,133. However, there will be no increase in the base-level posts of OAS Group A (JB), which is 1,188. 

While the OAS Group A (SB) posts have been increased from 330 to 385, the OAS supertime posts will go up from 235 to 270. Similarly, OAS (Superior Administrative Grade) and OAS (Special Secretary) posts have been increased from 125 to 215 and from 25 to 65 respectively.

Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said the officers of OAS cadre serve the State in all fields of administration including implementation of government schemes and programmes with citizen centric approach. 

As the government schemes and welfare activities have increased manifold during the recent period and utmost importance is being attached to transparency and efficiency, there is a need to increase posts at different levels according to the need of the departments, he added.

Besides, due to increase in posts at the base-level, there is a need for enhancement of posts at the middle and senior-level to augment promotional avenues, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Administrative Service OAS
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp