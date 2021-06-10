Indian Forest Services reshuffle: Similipal Tiger Reserve deputy director Jagayandatta Pati shifted

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major IFS reshuffle, the State government on Wednesday gave new assignments to 25 Indian Forest Services (IFS) officers.

Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) deputy director Jagayandatta Pati has been posted as DFO Rajnagar wildlife, while the Rajnagar DFO Bikash Ranjan Das has been shifted to the PCCF (WL) headquarters as Conservator of Forests.

The Forest and Environment department which notified the order is yet to announce who will replace Pati as the deputy director of the STR that had grabbed headlines earlier this year because of the raging forest fire.

The department has also transferred Sambalpur DFO Sanjit Kumar as the new deputy director (DD) of Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar. Incumbent DD Bimal Prasanna Acharya is yet to be given a new assignment.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Plan, Programme and Afforestation) SK Popli is the new PCCF (Kendu leaf), while Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF-CAMPA) Uma Nanduri was posted as Additional PCCF (FC).

Odisha Bamboo Development Agency SMD and State Medicinal Plant Board CE Prem Kumar Jha has been transferred and posted as Additional PCCF (Plan, Programme and Afforestation) in addition to his existing charges. Several other IFS officers have been shifted and given new postings.