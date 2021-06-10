STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low pressure: Collectors in Odisha asked to remain alert

Published: 10th June 2021 08:23 AM

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday directed all district collectors and municipal commissioners to remain prepared to deal with waterlogging and submergence of low-lying areas in several areas of Odisha due to rains under the influence of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal on June 11.

In a letter to the collectors and municipal commissioners, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said evacuation from low-lying areas during the pandemic poses a great challenge.

The SRC stressed the need for maintaining social distancing and following other guidelines while evacuating people from vulnerable areas.

He asked the district and municipal administrations to remain prepared for tackling situations like flash flood, landslides, water-logging and any other eventualities due to very heavy rains across the State.

The SRC asked the urban local bodies to make advance preparations for de-watering from areas that are likely to face waterlogging.

“Control rooms of all the offices dealing with flood and disaster management must operate round-the-clock with adequate manpower,” he added.

As there is possibility of landslides in hilly areas, field-level functionaries have been asked to remain alert to meet any eventuality. 

Besides, districts prone to landslides have been asked to take special precautionary measures to prevent damage and make arrangements for evacuating people from vulnerable areas.

The SRC said all cyclone and flood shelters should be kept in readiness to evacuate people from kutcha houses and low-lying areas. 

The engineers in-charge have been directed to keep close watch over embankments, particularly vulnerable points in rivers and canals.

