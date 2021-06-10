Make vaccination accessible to all: Odisha government to districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has stressed accessibility to vaccination for all beneficiaries through optimum utilisation of multiple options available on CoWIN portal.

Since many people in rural parts of the State are not digitally literate and have problems while accessing the internet and using the portal for registration and booking of slots, the Health department has directed districts to go for onsite registration.

As per the revised guidelines of the Centre, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra has asked Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs to allow walk-in registration for both individuals and groups who do not have access to internet or smartphones.

They have been suggested to encourage people to go for registration through Common Service Centres and 1075 helpline/Call Centre.

The officials have also been asked to arrange special sessions for near-to-home vaccination for the elderly and people with disabilities and those who do not have the specified identity proof.

“The districts will engage field-level staff to mobilise eligible beneficiaries to nearby vaccination centres for registration, appointment and vaccination by arranging special transport wherever necessary and ensure that no one is left unvaccinated,” said Mohapatra.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to vaccinate the staff and employees of druggists and chemists across districts.

As staff and employees of medicine shops have been working during the pandemic and lockdown and shutdown, the Health department has ordered for their vaccination on priority subject to availability of vaccine.

In a letter to districts, the department stated that the staff of medicine stores aged 45 years and above will be administered vaccines supplied by the Centre whereas employees aged between 18 and 44 years will be inoculated with State procured vaccines.

As many as 1,35,172 people were administered the vaccine on Wednesday taking the total number of doses to 86.45 lakh in the State.