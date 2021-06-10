STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court relief for GST related litigants

The call came on Monday while setting aside an order issued by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal), Balasore.

Published: 10th June 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has called upon appellate authorities to condone the delay in filing certified copy of the order appealed against along with appeal by GST-related litigants as long as the restricted functioning of courts and tribunals due to the Covid-19 continues. 

The court said the appellate authority should condone the delay in filing such certified copy when the appeal is accompanied by an ordinary downloaded copy of the order appealed against, verified as a true copy by the advocate for the appellant.

In these Covid times when there is a restricted functioning of courts and tribunals in general, a more liberal approach is warranted in matters of condonation of delay, the court said.

The call came on Monday while setting aside an order issued by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal), Balasore. In the order, appeal filed by M/s Shree Jagannath Traders was rejected on grounds of delay in filing the certified copy.

It was also brought to attention of the court that in other similar matters, the appellate authority had also declined to condone the delay in the appellants filing a certified copy of the order appealed against after filing a downloaded copy.  

The two judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice KR Mohapatra said, "This is a case of substantial compliance and the interests of justice ought not to be constrained by a hyper technical view of requirement that a certified copy of the order appealed against should be submitted within one week of the filing of the appeal."

“The difficulties faced by lawyers and litigants in the Covid affected times, where the functioning of courts and tribunals is limited in applying for and obtaining certified copies of orders is generally known. Acknowledging this reality, the explanation offered for the delay in furnishing such certified copy ought to have been accepted by the appellate authority and the delay in that regard ought to have been condoned,” the bench observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC GST
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp