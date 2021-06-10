Section 144 around temples ahead of Sabitri

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/JAGATSINGHPUR/ANGUL/JEYPORE: Anticipating large congregation and violation of Covid norms during Sabitri and Raja festivals in the State, prohibitory orders and ban on entry into temples have been imposed in various districts.

Jajpur district administration, on Wednesday, imposed Section 144 of CrPC in and around five temples including Maa Biraja temple at Devidwar, Jagannath temple, Maa Mangala temple at Jaunli Bandha, Sriram temple at Mansapola and Barahanath temple to put a check on mass gathering of women devotees on Thursday.

Sub Collector Jyoti Shankar Mohapatra said restrictions have been put in place as it would be difficult to impose strict adherence to Covid guidelines in case of large congregation of devotees on Sabitri.

Rituals will be performed by priests only as per temple rules. Despite lockdown, heavy rush was witnessed in the markets ahead of the festival with many shops conducting business beyond the permissible 11 am time limit.

Similarly, Jagatsinghpur administration also clamped Section 144 of CrPC in and around all temples in the district for a day on Thursday.

“In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the district, we have decided to restrict devotees from crowding Sarala temple, Gorakhnath Peetha and 15 other shrines in the area for Sabitri festival on Thursday,” said Jagatsinghpur Sub Collector Dharmendra Mallick.

On the other hand, Angul Collector Sidhartha Shankar Swain imposed a ban order on entry to temples and mass gathering on the occasion of Sabitri and three days during Raja starting June 13.

Although Covid cases showed a declining trend consistently for a few days, ADM Tapan Satpathy said administration is taking all measures to ensure strict adherence to Covid norms in view of Sabitri and Raja fests.

In Koraput, throwing all caution to wind, locals rushed to different markets on Wednesday to buy fruits and other puja materials for Sabitri festival.

Traffic jam was witnessed in Jeypore, Semiliguda, Kotpad and Borrigumma as people from rural areas thronged markets in town a day before the festival.

While garment shops are shut during the lockdown, people were seen lining up in front of the houses of traders who conducted business behind closed doors of their homes.

However, secretary, Jeypore Chamber of Commerce V Pravakar maintained that garments and fancy items shops have been shut as per Covid norms and only essential shops are operating during the lockdown.