By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Pre-monsoon showers continued to lash different parts of Koraput district on Wednesday, providing much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

Moderate to heavy rainfall up to 40 mm was recorded in Jeypore, Borrigumma, Kundra and Kotpad. Heavy winds and thunderstorm led to disruption of power and uprooting of trees at many places. Agriculture activities were also affected.