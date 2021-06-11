STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jumbo herd attack: One dead, woman critical in Odisha

A 65-year-old man was trampled to death while another woman critically injured by a 7-member elephant herd in Belaguntha block in Ganjam.

The herd of elephants in Belaguntha.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 65-year-old man was trampled to death while another woman critically injured by a 7-member elephant herd in Belaguntha block in Ganjam. 

The deceased was identified as Banchanidhi Sethy of Jiliba village. Sources said Sethy was heading towards his farm when the pachyderms attacked him.

Villagers, on hearing screams, rushed to the spot and tried to chase away the herd. Sethy was rushed to the local hospital but declared brought dead by doctors. 

The herd meanwhile moved towards adjoining Kelapankala village and attacked a group of women who were returning after taking bath in Badanadi river.

As some of them ran for their lives, one Sabita Parida (42) fell down and was attacked by one of the elephants. Forest and police officials rushed to the spot and admitted the woman to Bhanjanagar hospital while redirecting the herd into the nearly jungle. 

Forest officials said the damage caused by the herd is being assessed and Rs 5,000 has been immediately given to the deceased’s kin for last rites.

Last week, a lone tusker member of the herd had died of electrocution while moving in North Ghumusar division.

