NGT sets deadline for report on reclaimed Mahanadi river bed

The interim application will be taken up on July 5, the next date fixed for hearing on the matter along with the committee’s report.

Published: 11th June 2021

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set a 28-day deadline for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit report on the reclaimed Mahanadi river bed or flood plain area upstream of Jobra barrage in Cuttack.

A committee comprising representatives of Central Water Commission (CWC), nominees of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee and the State Pollution Control Board was assigned by the Tribunal to examine the situation and submit a report. 

CPCB was made the nodal authority of the committee. NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata was hearing on Monday the application filed by city-based lawyer Pradip Kumar Pattnaik.  On finding that the report had not been filed till date, the bench comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar, (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) said, “We direct the Central Pollution Control Board to submit its report positively before the next date (July 5) of listing and also submit an affidavit explaining as to why report has not been prepared till date or as to why it was not placed before the Tribunal earlier”.

In his application, Pattnaik sought intervention against sand filling that had raised the river bed by nearly 6 feet and pushed back the water stream to at least 500 metre from the bank.

He contended that filling of the river bed with sand dredged from the reservoir of Mahanadi barrage at Jobra is causing damage to the environment and river’s ecosystem while affecting the free flow of  water. 

Besides, it will reduce the water retaining capacity of the river at the barrage. It will affect supply of drinking water and increase the possibility of floods in the city, Pattnaik contended.

He has also filed an interim application for a stay order on the ongoing filling of sand in the river bed from Jobra to nearly 3 km upstream. The interim application will be taken up on July 5, the next date fixed for hearing on the matter along with the committee’s report.

