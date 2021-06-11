Sero surveillance camp for medicine shop employees in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Utkal Chemists and Druggists Association started a sero surveillance camp here from Thursday to ascertain the IgG antibody level among medicine shop employees in the city.

On the first day, teams from Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) collected 400 blood samples of the medicine shop staff. Around 2,000 blood samples will be collected during the two-day camp being held in collaboration with the RMRC.

This is the first targeted sero survey in the city during the second wave. The State government has also decided to conduct sero prevalence study in Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput districts from June 16.