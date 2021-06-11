SOA students participate in live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's speech

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: About 50 participants including students and faculty members of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University attended the live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The Prime Minister had addressed the World Environment Day event on June 5 via video conferencing which was jointly organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The live streaming programme at the university was facilitated by the State office of IOCL.

Several programmes were also organised by the university on the occasion. SOA’s NSS wing and wellness centre jointly conducted an online debate competition on ‘India’s Green Future’ in three languages - English, Hindi and Odia. Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, dean of students’ welfare, and Prof Nachiketa K Sharma, director of outreach programme, conducted the event. It was coordinated by SOA National Institute of Law’s faculty member Hiranmaya Nanda. A quiz competition on environment was also held on June 7 in which more than 400 students participated.