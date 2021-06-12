STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon arrives a day early in Odisha

Several parts of Odisha received heavy rain on Thursday as south-west monsoon arrived a day ahead of its normal date.

Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The monsoon current, India Meteorological Department said, covered Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and parts of Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri districts on the day.

“Monsoon flow is getting strengthened over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to advance into the State in next 48 hours,” Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas told TNIE.

With the arrival of monsoon, Bhatli recorded 9 cm rainfall followed by Kotagarh and Belgaon 8 cm each, and Balangir, Bargarh and Paradip 7 cm each in the last 24 hours.

The monsoon’s progress in the State will be aided by the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to turn into a low pressure area around Friday.

The system is expected to become more marked, move west-northwestwards towards Odisha and trigger widespread rainfall till June 14.

The Met office has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in nine districts including Khurda and Puri on Friday.

Under its impact, waterlogging, flash floods and wind speeds reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr and gusting up to 60 km/hr could prevail along and off Odisha coast between June 11 and 14. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea area during the period.

In 2018 and 2013, the monsoon had set in on June 8. In its second seasonal forecast issued on June 1, IMD had said Odisha may receive normal rainfall during the current season. On an average, the State receives 1,159 mm rainfall during the monsoon.

