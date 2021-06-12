Odisha to set up separate paediatric wing at COVID hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic that may affect children, the State government is set to create separate wings for paediatric cases in the existing Covid hospitals. The decision comes following the recommendation of the technical committee headed by DMET.

All collectors, municipal commissioners, superintendent of MCHs and CDMOs have been asked to make advance preparations including reservation of 15 per cent ICU beds.

Of around 10,736 general beds and 4,072 ICU/HDU beds in the existing Covid hospitals, 1,610 general and 610 ICU/HDU beds will be kept ready for children.

Considering a daily caseload of around 10,000 during the next wave, the Health department has projected the requirement of general beds to be 2,850 and asked officials to make arrangements.

This apart, all DHHs and sub-divisional hospitals will have to earmark at least 10 beds for isolation of the suspected cases and take steps for transfer of the symptomatic patients to Covid care facilities. At CHC level, two to four beds will be kept ready.