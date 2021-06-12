STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Taxiway at RKL airport to be ready in six months

The tender, as per letter of the Joint General Manager of AAI at Kolkata dated June 4, has been finalised at a cost of Rs 5.69 crore in favour of a Ranchi-based firm.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Airport

Rourkela Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In a significant development, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recently finalised tender for construction of new apron and taxiway for commercial operation of ATR-72 type aircraft at the Rourkela airport.

The tender, as per letter of the Joint General Manager of AAI at Kolkata dated June 4, has been finalised at a cost of Rs 5.69 crore in favour of a Ranchi-based firm. 

Sources said, the completion target is within six months. Owned by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL and run by the AAI under an agreement,  the airport aims to develop new apron and taxiway and also plug other infrastructural deficiencies to convert it from Code 2B to Code 3C airport, and enable commercial operation of ATR-72 type aircraft by the year end under Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. 

Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) general secretary and RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA) president Bimal Bisi said the infrastructure development of the airport is moving in the right direction with collective efforts of RSP, SAIL, AAI and the State government. 

“Tender is in process for construction of the terminal building, for about 200 persons, at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 25 crore, while efforts are underway to expand the present runway from 1.8 km to 2.6 km which requires additional 146 acre at Sector-13. Nearly Rs 60 crore has been earmarked for further development of the airport,” Bisi added. Commercial operations from the Rourkela airport are expected to take off by year end. 

Home guard among 6 held for ganja smuggling

Jeypore Sadar police on Friday arrested six persons including a home guard for smuggling ganja from Koraput to Uttar Pradesh.

The accused are home guard of Kotpad police station Akshya Swain, Brajendra Brahma of Dhamanahandi village, Biswanath Bhandari of Erapali, Sundar Harijan of Sutipadar and Umasankar Singh and Tejbahadur Singh of UP.

Acting on a tip off, police intercepted a container truck and found 438 kg of ganja inside it. Two persons were arrested in this connection.

Further investigation revealed that the contraband was supplied by some locals and being taken to UP. Subsequently, police raided several places in Jeypore and Kotpad and arrested the other four accused including home guard Akshya. Police seized the container truck, a car, six mobile phones and Rs 9 lakh from the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RKL Airport AAI Airports Authority of India
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp