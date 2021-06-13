Covid-positive man slits throats of four daughters, kills self in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Shockwaves spread across the district as a 50-year-old Covid positive man attempted suicide after trying to kill his four daughters by slitting their throats in Jautukbahal village within Gobindpur police limits here late on Friday night.

While one of the girls, three-year-old Salmi, was killed in the incident, Sukha Oram, the father, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Police suspect that fear and depression caused due to Covid infection might have driven the man to commit the cold-blooded act.

The daughters of Sukha alias Kujur are Salmi (3), the deceased, Birshi (15), Gangi (7) and Phula (2). His son Tushar (12) managed to escape while wife Etwari (35) sustained injuries in the incident.

Police said Sukha tested Covid positive on June 5 and since then, he was in isolation in a separate room of his house. After having dinner on Friday night, Sukha asked his wife and his children to go to bed.

But late in the night, he came to their room with a sharp weapon and slit Salmi’s throat. A shocked Etwari tried to stop her husband but she too was attacked.

While the mother lay injured, Sukha slit the throat of his other three daughters.

Somehow, Etwari and Tushar managed to bring the three injured girls outside the house and rushed to a relative’s home nearby. However, they could not bring Salmi with them.

The next morning, villagers informed police before rushing the injured family to Gadposh hospital.

Police reached the crime spot and found Salmi’s body while Sukha was in a critical condition as he had slit his own throat.

He was immediately rushed to Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later referred to VIMSAR, Burla where he breathed his last. The other injured persons of the family are undergoing treatment at the DHH.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kuchinda Rajkishore Mishra said the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Initial investigation revealed that two days back, Sukha had told his wife to give him Rs 500 so that he could buy poison. Further investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)