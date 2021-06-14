STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid-hit pvt bus owners, employees appeal for help  

Restriction on public transport due to the Covid second wave lockdown has thrown lives of private bus owners and employees out of gear in Angul.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Restriction on public transport due to the Covid second wave lockdown has thrown lives of private bus owners and employees out of gear in Angul. More than 1,000 employees  along with over 300 private bus owners in the district are bearing the brunt of the lockdown for the second consecutive year. They have appealed to the government to bail them out of the crisis by providing financial help and waiving taxes.

Last year in March, most of them went out of work when the nation-wide lockdown was announced after the Covid-19 outbreak. Private bus staff usually earn between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 but now, they are in a state of penury. Expressing distress, Rabi Behera, a bus staff, said, “Our condition has become so precarious that we feel there is no way to sustain our families if alternate arrangements are not made. Not one  bus is plying and I am unable to fend for basic needs of my family. I cannot even pay tuition fees of my children.” Behera also appealed for financial support from the government.

As per reports, while some of the bus employees have resorted to vending vegetables for a living, many are sustaining by borrowing money as they are still hopeful that the situation will become normal in a few days. Distressed bus owners are bearing double losses as without earning anything they have to take care of staff and maintenance of the vehicles. 

President of the private bus owners association in Angul, Manas Samal said, “This is the second time we are facing lockdown within 15 months and the misery piled up just as were coping with the loss of the previous year.  Recovering from such a crisis seems difficult. All our staff are sitting idle. We appeal to the government to waive tax and provide insurance cover to us.” Since the lockdown on May 5, no bus has been plying from Angul from where over 300  buses go to various destinations across the State including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar and Rourkela.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp