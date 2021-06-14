STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid management: BJP blames CM Naveen Patnaik for neglecting South Odisha

'South Odisha continues to receive step-motherly treatment from the Odisha government despite the fact that Chief Minister’s home district falls in this region,' BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra said.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra expressed his anguish over the step-motherly treatment of the State government to the southern Odisha districts in Covid-19 management.

The leader said Chief Minister’s announcement of Rs 25 crore special package for Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) to manage the Covid situation in 10 western Odisha districts once again proved his lack of concern for the southern districts including undivided Koraput which are equally affected by the pandemic.

“South Odisha continues to receive step-motherly treatment from the Odisha government despite the fact that Chief Minister’s home district falls in this region,” Baxipatra said.

He further added that the government seems to have forgotten the seven districts in Southern Odisha.

The oxygen plant sanctioned out of the PM-Cares fund in August 2020 for MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur was made operational on May 21, 2021.

The Chief Minister dedicated the liquid medical oxygen plant of the hospital last month.

Baxipatra said that the Centre sanctioned Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plant for Kandhamal long back but the same is yet to see the light of the day.

“As usual the State government blamed the Centre for the delay in setting up the oxygen plant but never took the initiative to expedite the process. I agree that the Centre has appointed vendors for setting up of the PSA oxygen plants sanctioned under PM-Cares. But what was the State government doing for nearly a year? It woke up only when the demand for oxygen turned acute and started blaming the Centre for the current situation,” he said.

After Koraput, Nabarangpur, one of the most backward and worst Covid affected districts, was sanctioned a PSA oxygen plant by the Centre recently.

He urged the State government to ensure that the two oxygen plants are set up in time.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Odisha Development Council Bhrugu Baxipatra BJP BJD Naveen Patnaik Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp