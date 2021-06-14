Father, son lynched to death in Odisha's Muthaguda village over sorcery suspicion

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another shocking incident of witch hunting, a father-son duo was mercilessly beaten to death on the suspicion of sorcery in Gajapati district on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Luk Dalabehera and Anak Dalabehera of Muthaguda village within Adaba police limits. The ghastly incident took place late in the night.

According to the Dalabehera family, recently, a minor boy died in the village and a group of villagers suspected Luk and Anak of causing his death by black magic. On being confronted, the father-son duo pleaded innocence and matter was put to rest.

After lying low for some days, the group of villagers held a meeting on Saturday night before reaching the Dalabehera house. They took Luk and Anak to a nearby forest and beat them mercilessly. While Luk died on the spot, Anak managed to escape and returned home but only to breathe his last.

Following the incident, family members lodged a complaint with Adaba police. On Sunday, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of R Udaygiri Dillip Kumar Nayak reached the village and seized the bodies. The SDPO said investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the murderous attack and identify the accused.