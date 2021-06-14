HC asks Balangir Collector to make court barrier free  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Balangir Collector to take appropriate steps in order to make the Patnagarh Additional Sessions Judge Court premises barrier free for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Hearing a petition filed by Tarun Kumar Patra, a practising lawyer of Patnagarh in Balangir district who is suffering from post-polio residual paralysis (PPRP) of lower limbs, the single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath on Friday directed the Collector to take appropriate steps within a period of six weeks. The Court expected the Collector to take steps taking into consideration the directions of the Supreme Court on addressing the problems of PwDs without any discrimination.

Patra, who moves in a tricycle, in his petition had sought direction to the authorities concerned to immediately set up ramp and lift/elevators at the court to address the problems of differently-abled lawyers and litigants. The petition was taken up through video-conferencing and Justice Rath found that although a representation had been submitted to the authorities, it had been pending consideration.

According to the petition, the Additional Sessions Judge Court building has no ramp. Though there is a passage for installation of elevator/lift, there is no such facility as a result of which, differently-abled lawyers and litigants are unable to move upstairs to appear in the court.