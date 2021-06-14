Man held for trafficking 9 girls to TN

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Potteru police produced the broker involved in trafficking minor girls to Tamil Nadu, in court on Sunday. The accused, Sujit Biswas (40) of MPV-10 in Kalimela, was arrested on Saturday while he was trafficking nine girls to Chennai in an SUV. The minors were being taken to work there as migrant labourers.

Accused Sujit Biswas | Express

Biswas left his village along with the girls in the evening but a tyre of the SUV punctured near Potteru. The girls got down the vehicle and were roaming in the area when locals spotted them and informed police. The minors were rescued and Biswas arrested.

Police handed over the girls to the district child protection cell officials who in turn handed them over to their respective families. Sources said Biswas had reportedly manipulated the age of the girls in their Aadhaar cards.