By Express News Service

ANGUL: Mild tremors were felt in Angul and adjoining areas at around midnight on Saturday, triggering panic among residents.

The earthquake, which lasted about three to four seconds, was experienced across Nalco, Bainda, Handappa, Athamallik and Angul.

Angul Sub-Collector Basudeb Satpathy said the earthquake was mild and there was no loss of life and property. Sources said the earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter Scale.