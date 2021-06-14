STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Monsoon: Odisha gets heavy rainfall; no flood threat to state as of now

Engineering-in-Chief of Water Resources department Jyotirmaya Rath said that there will be rainfall in the upper catchments of Mahanadi river as predicted by the IMD.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

rain, monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha government on Sunday maintained that there is no flood threat as of now though most parts of the State received heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Engineering-in-Chief of Water Resources department Jyotirmaya Rath told mediapersons here that there will be rainfall in the upper catchments of Mahanadi river as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

“There has been only 14 mm rainfall in the upper catchments of Mahanadi in the last 24 hours. As per IMD forecast, there will be around 75 mm  rainfall in the next three days. We have kept our staff ready to deal with the situation,” he added.

Stating that there is no possibility of flood in the lower catchments of Mahanadi river as of now, Rath said that the water level of Hirakud dam has remained at 600.79 feet as against the optimum level of 630 feet. 

“While the inflow of dam water is 2,300 cusecs per second, 13,000 cusecs per second is released through the power channel. Besides, there has only been 10 mm rainfall in the lower catchments of Mahanadi in the last 24 hours,” he added.

Rath said that all major rivers are flowing much below the danger mark and water level of reservoirs are being constantly monitored.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) informed that as per the special bulletin issued by the IMD, the low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining areas and Gangetic West Bengal persists.

It is likely to move Westnorthwest wards across Odisha, Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh during the next two to three days. 

The SRC office informed that the South West monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Odisha.

Monsoon has covered Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and remaining parts of Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

SRC PK Jena in a letter to all collectors asked them to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared to tackle water-logging in low lying areas including in urban places.

He asked them to keep the district administration alert to meet any situation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Rains Odisha Floods
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp