STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Covid recovery inches closer to eight lakh mark; positivity rate drops to 7.2 per cent

Although the rate of infection has slowed down across the State, the fatalities continued to remain above 40 for last nine days. The disease claimed 45 persons from 19 different districts. 

Published: 14th June 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a good sign, the overall recoveries of Covid-19 cases inched closer to 8 lakh mark in Odisha as the number of patients recovering from the disease was more than that of new cases for the past one week.

The total recoveries rose to 7,96,799 after 7,733 more patients recovered on Sunday posting a rate of 93.5 per cent (pc). The State government has projected the recovery rate to cross 96 pc by the end of next week.  

Although the rate of infection has slowed down across the State, the fatalities continued to remain above 40 for last nine days. The disease claimed 45 persons from 19 different districts. 

Khurda accounted for a maximum six deaths, followed by four from Cuttack and three each from Puri, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Angul. With this, the death toll soared to 3,302.  

The State reported 4,469 fresh cases in last 24 hours pushing the tally to 8,51,782. A total of 2,546 cases were in quarantine while the rest 1,923 were local transmission cases.

With 612 fresh cases, Khurda district was on the top among all districts followed by Cuttack (413), Jajpur (370), Balasore (318), Dhenkanal (252), Puri (243), Angul (226) and Mayurbhanj (216).

Sixteen districts, including eight from western Odisha region that witnessed a raging second wave in the initial days due to the close proximity with Chhattisgarh, registered new cases in double digits.

The cases were between 100 and 200 in six districts.

As many as 62,034 tests including 17,966 through RT-PCR were conducted and the positivity rate dropped to 7.2 per cent.

While the TPR came down below five per cent in 13 districts, it was 10 pc or more in nine districts with Jajpur topping the list at highest 20.8 per cent and Puri at 14.2 per cent.

The number of districts turning green (less than 1000 active cases) also rose to 13. 

The highest number of recoveries has been reported from Khurda with around 1203 people recovering from coronavirus infection.

Similarly, 808 patients from Cuttack, 499 from Dhenkanal and 393 from Balasore have recovered. The active cases stood at 51,628.

Black fungus cases rise to 73 in State

BHUBANESWAR: With the detection of two more people suffering from mucormycosis, the number of black fungus cases in the State rose to 73 of which six have succumbed and five recovered.  

The other patients are undergoing treatment at both government and private hospitals in the State. A team of health officials has visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar where four patients had recovered recently.

The AIIMS has been directed to report the cases as per the prescribed format in the dedicated portal.

The State has been facing a shortage of Amphotericin B drug essential for the treatment of black fungus cases.

There is a stock of 324 vials against the requirement of 1000 vials.  

A senior health official said the hospitals have a stock of 500 vials of Posaconazole, which has been allowed by the National Task Force in case of non-availability of Amphotericin B.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp