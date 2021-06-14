Odisha government warns action against fake COVID drug trade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Sunday warned of stern action against those involved in fake Covid drug trade.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das told mediapersons here that the Drugs Controller and police have been asked to raid medicine outlets across the State and take action against those involved in such illegal activities.

He informed that the fake Favipiravir tablets seized from some medicine outlets in Cuttack city on June 10 have been sent to laboratories in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata for tests.

Besides Cuttack, spurious medicines were seized from Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

The Minister said that the Drugs Controller has been asked to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and submit a report.

Referring to the Covid-19 situation in the State, the Minister said that the government has taken all measures based on the opinion of experts to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19.

He said that 1,610 general beds and 610 ICU beds have been set up for children across all district headquarters and sub-divisional hospitals as there is apprehension that children will also be affected in the third wave.