Odisha: Matric results to be published by June end; alternative assessment to be adopted

Around 6.5 lakh students are anxiously waiting for the results of the examinations which were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a respite for lakhs of students, the State government on Sunday asserted that the results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, for which an alternative assessment method has been adopted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Cuttack this year, will be published by the end of June.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, “As announced earlier, the BSE is continuing with its alternative assessment of students performance based on the tabulation registers submitted by the schools. Most of the schools have submitted their registers and the results are being compiled and uploaded to the server at 298 centres. We hope the results will be published on time.”

As per BSE’s alternative assessment method, marks of class IX half yearly and annual examinations and marks of second, third and fourth practice tests of Class X entered in the tabulation registers will be taken into account to determine the score.

The Board is taking into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class X.

Similarly, 10 per cent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class IX examinations in each subject.

In case a candidate had not appeared in any of the practice tests of Class X examination, 100 per cent weightage will be given to marks secured in Class IX examination.

For school ex-regular and correspondence course ex-regular candidates who have appeared the examination once or more than once in previous years starting from Annual HSC Examination, 2014, the board will analyse their previous examination results.

The Minister said the mode of publication of results has not been decided yet. He reiterated that students not satisfied with the evaluation will be allowed to write their papers when the situation improves. 

Assessment method

  • Marks of Class IX half yearly and annual exams, and marks of second, third and fourth practice tests of Class X to be taken into account. 

  • Two highest marks in each subject from 3 practice tests to be analysed.

  • 10 pc weightage to be given to highest marks secured in Class IX exam in each subject.

