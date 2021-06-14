‘Pitha on Wheels’ launched 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With the three-day Raja festival beginning on Monday, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) launched its ‘Pitha on Wheels’ initiative on Sunday to provide ‘pithas’ to people in the city amid the Covid-19 guidelines.

“Raja is an annual celebration in the OTDC calendar and every year we make special arrangements with all varieties of ‘pithas’ and swings. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we decided to launch the ‘Pitha on Wheels’ to provide pithas to people at their doorsteps”, said OTDC Chairperson Shreemayee Mishra.

Different types of ‘pithas’ like Poda Pitha, Chandrakanti, Manda, Kakera and Arisa would be available near Master Canteen, Khandagiri, CRP, Patia, Chandrasekharpur and Rupali squares between 7 am to 11 pm from June 14 to 16, informed Mishra. Similarly, ‘pithas’ will be available at OTDC counters in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Rourkela.

People can purchase them from these counters following the Covid-19 guidelines, she added. Among others, OTDC MD Sachin R Jadhav was present.