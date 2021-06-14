Southwest monsoon covers entire Odisha; to move towards Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in next three days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The southwest monsoon covered the entire Odisha on Sunday with six districts witnessing heavy rainfall at isolated places in the last 24 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha is likely to move west-northwestwards across the State, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during the next two to three days.

Under the influence of the monsoon and the system over the Bay of Bengal, Garadpur in Kendrapara district, Hindol and Angul received 11 cm rainfall each and Keonjhar 8 cm in the last 24 hours (till 8.30 am on Sunday).

Keonjhar received 8.1 cm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day. Cuttack got 3.6 cm rain in this period.

The regional Met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts on Monday.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places in Cuttack and seven other districts during this period.

“Odisha has received 74.6 mm rainfall between June 1 and 13 which is 24 per cent more than its average rainfall during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.