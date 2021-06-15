ASI to wait for Odisha unlock directive to reopen monuments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Union Culture Ministry on Monday announced to open all Centrally-protected monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for public from June 16, the ASI (Bhubaneswar Circle) decided it will wait till the Odisha government notification on unlock or lockdown extension to take a call.

ASI sources said monuments in Odisha will not be opened on June 16 as the lockdown will be in force till June 17. “Based on the SOPs issued by both Centre and State, the crowd at all non-living monuments and sites would be regulated when they are reopened. People will have to buy e-tickets and single-line entry would be allowed into the monuments with designated entry and exit routes. Crowding at any spot inside the monuments will be strictly prohibited”, said Superintending Archaeologist, Bhubaneswar Circle, Arun Malik.

Odisha has 80 centrally-protected monuments and three museums at Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Konark that come under the purview of ASI. The monuments include the Sri Jagannath temple at Puri, Lingaraj temple at Bhubaneswar and Sun Temple at Konark. These monuments/sites and museums have been closed since March 15. While ASI can open the non-living monuments, the temple administrations will take a call on reopening the temples for public darshan.