STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ASI to wait for Odisha unlock directive to reopen monuments

ASI sources said monuments in Odisha will not be opened on June 16 as the lockdown will be in force till June 17.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Konark Sun temple

Konark Sun temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Union Culture Ministry on Monday announced to open all Centrally-protected monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for public from June 16, the ASI (Bhubaneswar Circle) decided it will wait till the Odisha government notification on unlock or lockdown extension to take a call.

ASI sources said monuments in Odisha will not be opened on June 16 as the lockdown will be in force till June 17. “Based on the SOPs issued by both Centre and State, the crowd at all non-living monuments and sites would be regulated when they are reopened. People will have to buy e-tickets and single-line entry would be allowed into the monuments with designated entry and exit routes. Crowding at any spot inside the monuments will be strictly prohibited”, said Superintending Archaeologist, Bhubaneswar Circle, Arun Malik.  

Odisha has 80 centrally-protected monuments and three museums at Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Konark that come under the purview of ASI. The monuments include the Sri Jagannath temple at Puri, Lingaraj temple at Bhubaneswar and Sun Temple at Konark. These monuments/sites and museums have been closed since March 15. While ASI can open the non-living monuments, the temple administrations will take a call on reopening the temples for public darshan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India states Odisha government
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp