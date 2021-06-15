STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cong demands special audit to trace actual Covid deaths

Mishra said that the first death in Nayagarh district during the second wave was reported from the Covid hospital at Chandapur on April 28.

Published: 15th June 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) continued to target the State government for suppressing death figures in the Covid pandemic and demanded a special audit to bring out the actual numbers. The party leaders threatened to stage a Statewide agitation over the issue in the coming days.Quoting a report submitted by the chief district medical officer of Nayagarh to the district social security officer, OPCC spokesperson Nishikanta Mishra alleged that there were 96 deaths in the district since April 28, but the government admitted only 14 deaths.

Mishra said that the first death in Nayagarh district during the second wave was reported from the Covid hospital at Chandapur on April 28. The report said that from April 28 to June 7, 117 patients had died due to Covid-19 in the same hospital. Among them, 21 were from Khurda district while the rest belonged to Nayagarh district. Besides, the State government had admitted only 59 deaths in the Nayagarh district during the first and second wave of the pandemic. Stating that the Nayagarh case is only the tip of the iceberg, Mishra said the situation in other districts can be imagined from this.

Alleging that the State government is fudging the death figures to project itself as the most efficient State in tackling the pandemic, the Congress leader demanded that if the government is keen on helping the Covid families devastated by the pandemic, it should order a special audit immediately.President of Nayagarh District Congress Committee Ranjit Das alleged that many patients in home isolation and others while being taken to the Covid hospital have also died. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp