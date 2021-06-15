Croc attacks claim another life, 2 deaths in three days

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 52-year-old man was reportedly killed by a crocodile while he was bathing in Brahmani river at Jagannathpur village near Bhitarkanika national park on Monday. This is the second such incident reported from Kendrapara’s riverside villages in the last three days.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am when Purushottam Dhal of Jagannathpur village within Pattamundai police limits was taking bath in Brahmani. He was dragged into deep water by a crocodile. A few villagers raised an alarm and tried to save him but it was too late. Purushottam’s body is yet to be found and efforts are on to trace it.

A search for Purushottam’s body underway in Brahmani river | Express

On Sunday, the half-eaten body of a woman, who was dragged by a saltwater crocodile into water, was found in Patasala river in Vekta village near Bhitarkanika national park. The death of two persons in crocodile attack has triggered panic among residents of riverside villages near the park.

Bhitarkanika is home to around 1,768 saltwater crocodiles. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash said in the recent months, many crocodiles have strayed out of the park and entered nearby rivers, creeks and other water bodies for laying eggs on the banks and bushes as it is the breeding season. The Forest department has warned residents of riverside villages not to enter the water bodies in the park and nearby areas which are infested with estuarine crocodiles.

The DFO further informed that forest personnel have erected barricades at around 30 ponds and river ghats in the park and nearby areas to prevent crocodiles from attacking human beings. The department will provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to Purushottam’s family as per guidelines after investigation.

As many as seven persons have died in crocodile attacks near Bhitarkanika in the last one year.