STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

GPS software in fishing vessels to protect turtles

In the first phase, geo-coordinate software has been uploaded in the GPS of 90 fishing trawlers in the district and nearby areas.

Published: 16th June 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Olive Ridleys

Olive Ridleys

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a bid to protect the Olive Ridleys, the Fisheries Department has started uploading a Global Positioning  System (GPS) software in all the mechanised fishing vessels to prevent them from entering the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, known to be world’s largest rookery of the endangered turtles.

In the first phase, geo-coordinate software has been uploaded in the GPS of 90 fishing trawlers in the district and nearby areas. All the 1,742 mechanised vessels of the State would be fitted with GPS and the software soon, said Additional Director of Fisheries (Marine), Kujang Manas Ranjan Sahoo.

Owners of the fishing vessels will purchase the GPS while software engineers of the department will upload the software. The software-uploaded GPS will alert fishermen not to enter the marine sanctuary as it is a restricted zone for fishing, Sahoo added.

On March 16 this year, the Orissa High Court ordered that the Fisheries and Animal Resources department should upload the boundary of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary along with its geo-coordinates in GPS of all fishing boats so that the movement of the vessels in the sea can be recorded.

The HC order came in wake of a report which stated that 800 Olive Ridley turtles had died since January this year due to negligence of the State’s Forest and Fisheries departments.  Taking suo motu cognisance of the report, the court constituted a three-member committee in February. The members of the panel interacted with fishermen, locals besides forest and fisheries officials and submitted its report to the HC on March 15.

The HC had also directed the Forest department to demarcate the marine sanctuary. DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park Bikash Rajnan Dash said as per the court order, the Forest department recently completed the demarcation of the sanctuary areas covering 1,435 sq km in the sea from Hukitola to Dhamara by

A buoy put in the sea to demarcate
Gahirmatha marine sanctuary I Express

putting 15 buoys. “Each buoy costs Rs 7.5 lakh. We received Rs 1.15 crore from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) of the Forest department to purchase the buoys from a Bhubaneswar-based company,” he added.

Due to non-demarcation of the ‘No Fishing Zone’ in Gahirmatha, forest and coast guard officials arrest many fishermen who inadvertently enter the prohibited zone every year. The DFO hoped that fishermen will no longer enter the sanctuary area after its demarcation. Around 3,49,694 Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs from March 9 to 23 in Gahirmatha this year.

Trawlers in sea without geo-coordinates
Paradip: Despite the HC order, several trawlers have ventured into the sea without being fitted with geo-coordinate software-uploaded GPS after the fishing ban ended on Monday midnight. The trawler owners reportedly failed to upload the software in their GPS due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. Vice-president of Odisha Marine Fish Producers’ Association Amarjit Jena said a majority of the trawlers have not yet upgraded the GPS due to the prevailing pandemic situation and ensuing lockdown.

Only 50-70 trawlers have ventured into the sea so far, he added. Manager of Paradip Fishing Harbour Manoranjan Mohapatra informed that of 559 trawlers, only 90 have been fitted with geo-coordinates. The authorities are spreading awareness on the necessity of using the geo-coordinate software for safety of Olive Ridley turtles, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olive Ridleys GPS Gahirmatha marine sanctuary
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp