Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in Odisha; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a forest near Kulabeda village in Malkangiri district following an exchange of fire with left wing extremists.

Sources said one INSAS, 19 rounds of 5.56x39 mm ammunition, 15 rounds of 7.62x45 mm ammunition, one AK-47 magazine, two INSAS magazine, four Maoist kit bags, two magazine pouchs, one digital camera, detonators, IED making materials, power banks, medicine and Maoist literature have been recovered from the site.

Acting on intelligence inputs about a gathering of armed CPI Maoist cadres for carrying out subversive activities, a search and area domination operation was launched by security forces comprising teams of SOG and Malkangiri District Voluntary Force (DVF) in bordering areas of Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

"When the combing operation was on in the jungle area near Kulabeda village, there was sudden unprovoked firing from the Maoist side. The security forces retaliated and started controlled firing after warning and appealing to the Maoists," SP Rishikesh D Khilari said in a statement.

However, the Maoists managed to flee the area taking advantage of the jungle and hilly terrain. After the exchange of fire, a search operation was conducted during which the arms and ammunition were seized from the area, the SP said.

The Maoists are losing public support in the area and facing a backlash due to increased police presence and various developmental initiatives.

The SP said there is credible input about a number of Maoists suffering from COVID-19. "We have appealed to the Maoist cadres and militias to surrender and get better treatment besides joining the mainstream and becoming a part of the developmental process," he added.

Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and DG of Police Abhay had given a call to the red rebels to surrender and become a part of mainstream society.