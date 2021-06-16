STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in Odisha; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Acting on intelligence inputs about a gathering of armed CPI Maoist cadres for carrying out subversive activities, a search and area domination operation was launched by security forces

Published: 16th June 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Arms and ammunition recovered from the forest along the Malkangiri-Koraput border (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a forest near Kulabeda village in Malkangiri district following an exchange of fire with left wing extremists.

Sources said one INSAS, 19 rounds of 5.56x39 mm ammunition, 15 rounds of 7.62x45 mm ammunition, one AK-47 magazine, two INSAS magazine, four Maoist kit bags, two magazine pouchs, one digital camera, detonators, IED making materials, power banks, medicine and Maoist literature have been recovered from the site.

Acting on intelligence inputs about a gathering of armed CPI Maoist cadres for carrying out subversive activities, a search and area domination operation was launched by security forces comprising teams of SOG and Malkangiri District Voluntary Force (DVF) in bordering areas of Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

"When the combing operation was on in the jungle area near Kulabeda village, there was sudden unprovoked firing from the Maoist side. The security forces retaliated and started controlled firing after warning and appealing to the Maoists," SP Rishikesh D Khilari said in a statement.

However, the Maoists managed to flee the area taking advantage of the jungle and hilly terrain. After the exchange of fire, a search operation was conducted during which the arms and ammunition were seized from the area, the SP said.

The Maoists are losing public support in the area and facing a backlash due to increased police presence and various developmental initiatives.

The SP said there is credible input about a number of Maoists suffering from COVID-19. "We have appealed to the Maoist cadres and militias to surrender and get better treatment besides joining the mainstream and becoming a part of the developmental process," he added.

Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and DG of Police Abhay had given a call to the red rebels to surrender and become a part of mainstream society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Malkangiri Maoists
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp