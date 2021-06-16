STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SJTA focus on Rath workers’ safety   

On Tuesday, four pillars called ‘Charinahaka’ were fixed on the chariots. Besides, all 42 wheels have been fixed to 21 axles of the three chariots.

Published: 16th June 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Wheels of the Trinity’s chariots fixed to axles at the construction yard on the Grand Road in Puri I Express

By Express News Service

PURI:  The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is leaving nothing to chance to ensure safety of servitors and carpenters engaged in construction of the Trinity’s chariots ahead of the annual Rath Yatra.  
Special care is being taken to ensure that artisans and workers engaged at the Ratha Khala (chariot construction yard) are kept free from infection, said SJTA Administrator (Development) AK Jena. The workers have been vaccinated and accommodated in a temple building near the yard. They are being taken care of by the Srimandir administration and not allowed to leave the bio-bubble and meet their family members. 

At least 200 workers including carpenters, blacksmiths, Roopakaras and Chitrakaras are working under the direction of Biswakarmas (chief carpenters) at the Ratha Khala. Biswakarma Bijay Mahapatra of Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh chariot said work is going on ahead of the schedule.

On Tuesday, four pillars called ‘Charinahaka’ were fixed on the chariots. Besides, all 42 wheels have been fixed to 21 axles of the three chariots. While Nandighosha chariot has eight axles with 16 wheels, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra has seven axles with 14 wheels and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra has six axles with 12 wheels, Mahapatra informed. 

Jena said wages of the workers have been doubled. They are being given immunity boosting homoeopathy medicines. An awareness drive has been started to encourage eligible persons to get vaccinated at the two inoculation centres opened on Grand Road. The temple administration has also opened a Covid care centre for servitors where RT-PCR tests are being conducted. 

“Since only Covid negative servitors will be allowed to render their services during Rath Yatra, the temple administration has initiated several measures to keep them safe,” Jena added. The temple is being sanitised every Sunday. 

Covid cases drop
Puri: The district is witnessing a steady decline in number of positive cases. Puri reported 141 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 36,806 cases have been reported from the district so far of which 34,322 have recovered. An improvement in the Covid situation has come as a relief for the organisers of Snan Purnima and Rath Yatra. The Snan Purnima will be observed on June 24. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp