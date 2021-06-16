SJTA focus on Rath workers’ safety   

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is leaving nothing to chance to ensure safety of servitors and carpenters engaged in construction of the Trinity’s chariots ahead of the annual Rath Yatra.

Special care is being taken to ensure that artisans and workers engaged at the Ratha Khala (chariot construction yard) are kept free from infection, said SJTA Administrator (Development) AK Jena. The workers have been vaccinated and accommodated in a temple building near the yard. They are being taken care of by the Srimandir administration and not allowed to leave the bio-bubble and meet their family members.

At least 200 workers including carpenters, blacksmiths, Roopakaras and Chitrakaras are working under the direction of Biswakarmas (chief carpenters) at the Ratha Khala. Biswakarma Bijay Mahapatra of Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh chariot said work is going on ahead of the schedule.

On Tuesday, four pillars called ‘Charinahaka’ were fixed on the chariots. Besides, all 42 wheels have been fixed to 21 axles of the three chariots. While Nandighosha chariot has eight axles with 16 wheels, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra has seven axles with 14 wheels and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra has six axles with 12 wheels, Mahapatra informed.

Jena said wages of the workers have been doubled. They are being given immunity boosting homoeopathy medicines. An awareness drive has been started to encourage eligible persons to get vaccinated at the two inoculation centres opened on Grand Road. The temple administration has also opened a Covid care centre for servitors where RT-PCR tests are being conducted.

“Since only Covid negative servitors will be allowed to render their services during Rath Yatra, the temple administration has initiated several measures to keep them safe,” Jena added. The temple is being sanitised every Sunday.

Covid cases drop

Puri: The district is witnessing a steady decline in number of positive cases. Puri reported 141 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 36,806 cases have been reported from the district so far of which 34,322 have recovered. An improvement in the Covid situation has come as a relief for the organisers of Snan Purnima and Rath Yatra. The Snan Purnima will be observed on June 24.

