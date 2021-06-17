Eight hurt in clash, 5 held

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as eight persons were injured, two of them critically, in a group clash at Mahamadjamapur village within Jajpur Sadar police limits on Tuesday night. Police said five persons have been arrested for their involvement in the clash between residents of Khuntia Sahi and Dalei Sahi in the village. The clash erupted following a dispute over the death of a 28-year-old youth, identified as Bidyadhar Khuntia, under mysterious circumstances on June 2.

After Bidyadhar’s body was spotted by residents of Khuntia Sahi at Ita Padia, his family lodged a complaint with local police alleging that he was murdered by one Nanda Dalei of Dalei Sahi. Since then, tension was brewing in the village.

Trouble started when two youths of Khuntia sahi were roughed up by residents of Dalei Sahi on Tuesday. As soon as the news of the assault spread, a group from Khuntia Sahi clashed with residents of Dalei Sahi.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.

Jajpur SP, Rahul PR said all the injured persons were rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Later, two of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

Two separate cases have been registered in this connections. A platoon of police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace.