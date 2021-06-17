STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to roll out Mission Jeevika-II soon

“The convergence of Mission Jeevika with the APC project aims at creating vibrant farming clusters among the marginal farmer communities who are now reaping rich dividends.

Published: 17th June 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women in their bitter gourd cultivation field | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As cultivation of bitter gourd in 35 acre of land in Rayagada’s Kalyansinghpur block by women group under agriculture production cluster (APC) approach yielded positive results, the State government has decided to roll out the Mission Jeevika-II to ensure sustainability of the clusters in identified tribal dominated blocks.

A group of 59 women beneficiaries of Sunakhandi and Krushapatraguda villages in the block, who have taken up bitter gourd cultivation, is hopeful of an average income of Rs 80,000 per acre by the end of this month. On an average, each beneficiary has already earned Rs 25,000 from the sale of bitter gourd in local markets through farmer producers’ group of ORMAS. The farm gate price of the vegetable is Rs 30 per kg.

More than 1.5 lakh tribal households have been supported through 969 farm-based and off-farm clusters by ensuring timely access to quality inputs, introduction of better production practices, training and capacity building support and marketing assistance in a convergence mode. 

“The convergence of Mission Jeevika with the APC project aims at creating vibrant farming clusters among the marginal farmer communities who are now reaping rich dividends. The new technologies introduced in the clusters have made productivity manifold and harvesting easier,” said ST&SC Principal Secretary Ranjana Chopra.

An internal impact assessment study revealed that there is a 120 per cent (pc) increase in area under cultivation by the surveyed beneficiaries compared to last year’s rabi season and 83 pc increase in area under irrigation due to project intervention during 2019 rabi season compared to previous year. 

“Our aim is to create employment in tribal areas through various initiatives like providing technical inputs, seed support and fertilizers under Mission Jeevika programme for sustenance of livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheme guidelines have been revised to enhance irrigation coverage and emphasise mixed farming strategies,” said Director (ST) Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar.

Meanwhile, Mission Jeevika-II guidelines have been framed to strengthen its activities by creating infrastructure incidental to livelihood, off-farm clusters, marketing support and promoting community-based institutions to ensure sustainability of the clusters, she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bitter gourd Mission Jeevika-II bitter gourd farmers women farmers Odisha farmers
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp