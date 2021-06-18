Airport Authority of India team selects site for Puri international airport

By Express News Service

PURI: A six-member technical team of Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday approved the 1,500 acre land, identified by the district administration at Girala village on the outskirts of Puri town, for the proposed international airport.

The team, which is on a two-day visit to the pilgrim town, visited all the four sites of Girala and Sipasarubali on the town’s western side as well as Samagara and Baliguali on the eastern end.

Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu along with other revenue staff accompanied the team. Collector Samarth Verma said the AAI team has approved the land at Girala and will hold talks with the government in this regard on Friday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sought the establishment of an international airport, named after Lord Jagannath, at Puri.