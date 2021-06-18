STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CHSE to consider performance of Class X for Plus II results

Performance of students in Class X board examinations is likely to be an important parameter for evaluation of Plus II papers in the State.

Published: 18th June 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

students,talking

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Performance of students in Class X board examinations is likely to be an important parameter for the evaluation of Plus II papers in the State. “Matric results will definitely be a strong parameter,” said vice-chairman of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Tusarkanti Tripathy, one of the members of expert panel formed by Odisha government to suggest a well-defined objective criteria to award marks to students in Plus II Examination-2021, which was cancelled due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Tripathy, who attended the meeting of the 14-member expert panel on Thursday, said the panel will submit its suggestions on the alternative evaluation criteria to the School and Mass Education department soon. Around 3.5 lakh students of different streams were scheduled to write their papers in the exams. The committee formed on June 5 had been asked to submit its suggestions within 10 days. However, the panel headed by former BSE president and Examination Controller of Utkal University Sushant Das has missed the deadline. 

A senior CHSE official said the weekend shutdown affected the panel meeting and so far, the committee has sat four times to find alternative assessment criteria. The officer said they are also examining the CBSE assessment method. The CBSE on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class X (30 pc weightage), Class XI (30 pc weightage) and Class XII (40 pc weightage).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CHSE
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp