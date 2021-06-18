CHSE to consider performance of Class X for Plus II results

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Performance of students in Class X board examinations is likely to be an important parameter for the evaluation of Plus II papers in the State. “Matric results will definitely be a strong parameter,” said vice-chairman of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Tusarkanti Tripathy, one of the members of expert panel formed by Odisha government to suggest a well-defined objective criteria to award marks to students in Plus II Examination-2021, which was cancelled due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Tripathy, who attended the meeting of the 14-member expert panel on Thursday, said the panel will submit its suggestions on the alternative evaluation criteria to the School and Mass Education department soon. Around 3.5 lakh students of different streams were scheduled to write their papers in the exams. The committee formed on June 5 had been asked to submit its suggestions within 10 days. However, the panel headed by former BSE president and Examination Controller of Utkal University Sushant Das has missed the deadline.

A senior CHSE official said the weekend shutdown affected the panel meeting and so far, the committee has sat four times to find alternative assessment criteria. The officer said they are also examining the CBSE assessment method. The CBSE on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class X (30 pc weightage), Class XI (30 pc weightage) and Class XII (40 pc weightage).