Nayagarh minor girl was raped and murdered: SP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the six-year-old girl’s body was recovered from Dhundugadia village in Nayagarh district, SP Siddharth Kataria said she was raped and murdered.

The accused Sagar Dalei of the same village has admitted to have raped and killed the minor girl. Besides his confession, the SP said police have enough evidence indicating that the victim was raped before murdered.

She was playing outside her house on June 12 when the accused allegedly kidnapped her. He allegedly committed the crime on the same day and disposed of her body few metres away from his house. Dalei was apprehended and the girl’s body recovered on Wednesday.