1.97 lakh Odisha healthcare staff, frontline workers to lose eligibility

Health department sources said 1,97,217 beneficiaries, including 1,36,170 HCWs and 61,047 FLWs registered with the portal are yet to be inoculated.

Published: 19th June 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month.

Representational image of ASHA workers engaged in COVID-19 duty(Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) who have registered with the CoWIN portal but not yet vaccinated will lose their eligibility for Covid-19 vaccination after June 20. Health department sources said 1,97,217 beneficiaries, including 1,36,170 HCWs and 61,047 FLWs registered with the portal are yet to be inoculated.

Among them, maximum 17,407, including 9932 HCWs are from Bhubaneswar, 14,856, including 8474 HCWs from Sundargarh, 13,613, including 11,774 HCWs from Ganjam, 11,892, including 7630 HCWs from Bhadrak, 11,858, including 9131 HCWs from Khurda, 10,347, including 6631 HCWs from Cuttack, 10,519, including 8,059 HCWs from Mayurbhanj and 10,316, including 8,855 HCWs from Balasore.

   
Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said since the beneficiaries are not coming forward for vaccination, their registration will be archived and they will not be eligible for inoculation after June 20.

