COVID-19: TPR falls, fatalities rise in Odisha

Even as the infection rate seems to be stable with a fall in the test positivity rate (TPR) in Jagatsinghpur, steep rise in the number of deaths has raised concerns.

Published: 19th June 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

A transgender receiving Covid vaccine in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Even as the infection rate seems to be stable with a fall in the test positivity rate (TPR) in Jagatsinghpur, steep rise in the number of deaths has raised concerns. Although new cases saw a decline in the past week with 130 reported on Friday (down from 300-350 earlier), fatalities tally went up to  67. 

The fatality figure in the district was 50 since the beginning of the pandemic till June 11 but within a week, the number rose to an alarming 67, averaging at least three deaths on  a daily basis. Health officials have attributed this trend to multiple factors including public complacency towards Covid protocols, delay in reaching healthcare centres for treatment and sudden change in weather which could adversely affect older people. 

For the past two days, the number of positive cases have also seen a rise. While June 16 and 17 saw 90 and 92 new cases respectively, the number stood at 130 on Friday, which is being attributed to non-adherence to Covid guidelines during Raja festival. Garment shops conducted business on the down low resulting in locals thronging the shops and throwing all caution to wind, despite repeated appeals by district administration. 

CDMO Bijaya Panda said the Covid situation in the district is under control with precautionary measures in place. “As directed by the government, health department has conducted an audit to analyse the rise in Covid-related deaths,” said Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra. The total number of positive cases in Jagatsinghpur now stand at 20,993 including 1,670 active cases.

