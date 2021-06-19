UG, PG examinations in Odisha to be held online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government on Friday announced to conduct final semester examinations of under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) courses in online mode by July-August. The Higher Education department declared the decision after two rounds of meeting on June 12 and 18.

Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, who chaired a virtual meeting with vice-chancellors of the State-run universities in this regard, said the results of online exams will be announced by August-September. Final semester/year students will appear for the back paper examinations in July-August through online mode, he said.

“During the meeting, the universities and autonomous colleges concerned have been asked to finalise the examination schedule and announce dates accordingly. They will also decide the question format for the exams,” the Minister said.

The department has asked the college and university authorities to ensure that all students appear the online examinations. While the students who have facilities can appear for the examinations from their home, others can visit nearby colleges for this purpose.

“Adequate arrangement will be made by the college and university authorities for the examinations with strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols,” Sahoo said. While online classes are being underway in the degree colleges and universities, appropriate decision regarding pending exams of the remaining years/semesters will be taken at a later stage, he clarified.